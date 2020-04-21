Did Sonu Nigam Really Deactivate His Twitter Account After Backlash For His Old 'Azan' Tweet Returns?

Sonu Nigam (photo credits: File Image)

Sonu Nigam is trending on Twitter once again after the infamous incident of 2017. In fact, this new trend is also related to the one in 2017. The popular playback singer had quit the micro-blogging site back when he faced criticism over his tweets against prayers at religious placed being played on loudspeakers and how his mornings were disturbed due to it. His tweet against azaan caught social media's attention back then and turned into a huge controversy. The screenshots of the same old tweets are going viral on the site again. Sangeet Setu: Netizens Are In Love With Sonu Nigam's Performance In Doordarshan's Charitable Musical Concert.

The singer is currently in Dubai, UAE. His son studied in the country and during the global lockdown, Sonu, decided to stay back. The actor has been posting pictures and videos on his Instagram page. Sonu Nigam Gets Threat Post His Tweets on Azaan Controversy.

As the old tweets go viral again, people are saying that Sonu has deactivated his Twitter account. But that is not the truth. Sonu had deleted his Twitter account back in 2017 itself and has not come on the platform ever since. Some internet users are only now realising that Sonu's Twitter is not there any more and wrongly linking it to the current events.

Sonu Nigam had talked about his decision to quit the social media platform in an interview. He said: "I quit Twitter because it became a nuisance more than any assistance. Anybody has the right to say anything to anyone. For instance, I am talking to you now on the phone, but if I start abusing you I can be punished for it. You will write about me being bad-mouthed and question what my parents taught me… I will pay for it. But how do these guys go scot free?"

Check Out Some of The Tweets Against Sonu Nigam:

Now Sonu Nigam 🤣 ! Drub him royally by putting him in a cell with a loudspeaker calling out the call for prayer 5 times a day. #nooraAlghurair #HendAlQassimi pic.twitter.com/5KHVifw8Ym — Sabnam Fatima (@SabnamFatima) April 21, 2020

People Have Tagged Dubai Police

No, Sonu Nigam Did Not Deactivate His Twitter Account After Tweets Surfaced Again

Sonu Nigam has deactivated his twitter account whilst living in Dubai . guess he loves the sweet sound of the azaan now. #सोनू_निगम_तुम_कहां_हो @HansrajMeena pic.twitter.com/o2H1fTWMvu — Er.Altaf Ansari ( Stay home stay safe ) (@altaf4u89) April 21, 2020

Here's More

Sonu nigam just deactivated his account. Reason : He is in Dubai . 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/pX58mPYUwG — AR Patel (@ARPatel63232323) April 21, 2020

Calls For Boycott On Sonu Nigam

@LadyVelvet_HFQ @alnassar_kw @AlGhurair98 Arabs please Boycott Sonu Nigam song and concert next time and boycott bollywood actors who's hates muslims. https://t.co/gT1yxmpfnD — Shah comrade (@Shah61312749) April 21, 2020

As you can see there are fresh calls for a boycott on Sonu Nigam in Dubai over the tweets from 2017. Also, once again, Sonu has not deactivated his account after the tweets resurfaced. He deleted his account in 2017.