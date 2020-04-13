Sangeet Setu: Netizens Are In Love With Sonu Nigam's Performance In Doordarshan's Charitable Musical Concert

Sonu Nigam in Sangeet Setu (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Desis got treated with a musical Sunday! As true blue music lovers, it always a bliss to watch our artists perform our favourite songs live. The Indian Singers' Rights Association (ISRA) had organised a three-day charitable musical concert, called Sangeet Setu, to collect funds for Coronavirus outbreak relief. The concert was scheduled from April 10-12 with popular Bollywood singers. As the show on Doordarshan ended, netizens were simply awestruck with Sonu Nigam, once again!

The music lovers on the internet started hailing the "Kal Ho Naa Ho" singer. In fact, many of the fans are demanding for his return in Bollywood in a full fledged way. The concert made everyone who enjoyed 90s and early 2000s music thoroughly, very nostalgic. Here are some of the tweets below.

Nostalgia

God of music, a living legend sonu nigam.. Huge respect sir🙏#SangeetSetu pic.twitter.com/tcNTOvtf77 — gaurav1992 (@amera_gorav) April 12, 2020

Right Reasons!

Sonu Nigam trending for all the right reasons. Sangeet Setu , bringing in all the true musical colors , at this moment, was much needed. 😭🙏♥️ — Sohani Paul (@sp_speaks) April 12, 2020

Legend

Time Travel

Sonu Nigam rolliing back the years on Sangeet Setu. 😍😍😍 Thank you @akshaykumar ! — Hrushikesh Panchwagh (@HrushiPanchwagh) April 12, 2020

Word.

Bollywood should seriously consider bringing back all these legendary singers like Udit Narayan, Sonu Nigam, Shaan, Kavita Krishnamurti, Hariharan etc, instead of Tanishk Bagchi, Badshah and their shitty remakes.#SangeetSetu pic.twitter.com/KbQ1ho6vt4 — Shruti (@shruityfruity) April 12, 2020

Icing On The Cake

"Sonu Nigam" and "Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin" 💓 What else could be more effective to conclude the concert!! It's like icing on the cake!#SangeetSetu pic.twitter.com/gljuhoDlVu — Naveen Rinwa (@Baith_Jaiye) April 12, 2020

The concert took place from their respective homes and no one stepped out at all. It has also had other much-loved singers like Asha Bhosle, S.P. Balasubramaniam, K.J. Yesudas, Udit Narayan, Anup Jalota, Pankaj Udhas, Kavita Krishnamurthy Subramaniam, Sudesh Bhonsle, Suresh Wadkar, Talat Aziz, Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu, Hariharan, Shankar Mahadevan, Salim Merchant, Shaan and Kailash Kher. It was hosted by Bollywood star, Akshay Kumar which turned out to be another treat for the fans.