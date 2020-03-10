Did Sooryavanshi Director Rohit Shetty Unfollow Katrina Kaif on Instagram After Fans of the Actress Called Him Out?

Katrina Kaif, Rohit Shetty (Photo Credits; Instagram)

Rohit Shetty landed in a soup with the fans of Katrina Kaif, earlier, when an excerpt from one of his interviews infuriated them. His next film, Sooryavanashi is all set for a release. The movie features Akshay Kumar in the titular role, while Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn reprise their roles from Shetty's cop-universe. During an interview, Rohit had revealed how Katrina wanted to do one more take for the explosion-scene that you can see in the trailer. "Three guys are walking with blasts happening behind, nobody will notice you," Rohit said he told Katrina. Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar Performed This Crazy Stunt Without Any Harness and Rohit Shetty Didn’t Know About It.

Now, the self-admitted statement did not go down well with fans of the actress. The fans trended 'Shame on you Rohit Shetty' on Twitter, even branding him as sexist. Katrina, who is usually mum on such topics, had to issue a statement on social media defending the director.

All seemed to have cooled down, until today when the fans of the actress noticed that Rohit Shetty has unfollowed Katrina Kaif on Instagram. Check out a few tweets that pointed this out.

Unfollowed Rohit Shitty. If he didn't meant what he said in that interview then what made him unfollow Kat on instagram. It was Katrina's fans who had problem with his statement not even Kat who instead apologised on our behalf for no mistake of her #RohitShetty #KatrinaKaif — A (@Rahulabhi133) March 9, 2020

Rohit Unfollow Katrina Is It For Suryavanshi publicity ?? 🙄 — Niki _ (@Purani_niki) March 9, 2020

power dynamics in Bollywood are really fucked. what rohit shetty said about katrina kaif was wrong and now we have kaif defending him! it’s not at all her fault but of his male ego. he’s also unfollowed kaif, assuming that the blow up of his comment was a pr stunt (1/2) pic.twitter.com/4zsHeNANnc — kuns (@kunsahuja) March 10, 2020

Now she is doing her best to convince him she wasn't behind this, and is also trying to save his face because that ass might cut her scenes from the film. Oh the fragile male egos. Imagine if this is what a top actress is subjected to, what must lesser mortals be going through? — Himalay (@Oxynom) March 9, 2020

Rohit shetty unfollowed Katrina on insta after yesterday trend believing it was initiated by her pr so katrina comes with a clarification pic.twitter.com/n6LkkNsagJ — insomniac princu (@aboywithbrains) March 9, 2020

Well, now there could be many reasons. Maybe Rohit has actually unfollowed Katrina on purpose. Maybe it was by mistake. Did he ever follow Katrina on Insta in the first place? or maybe this is just a publicity stunt. We will try to get a few answers from the Sooryavanshi team.

Earlier, defending Rohit, Katrina had written on Instagram, ". I share a very warm equation and friendship with Rohit sir and have always enjoyed our discussions on everything from cinema to my character and, more importantly, he has always been there as a friend for me. This has been taken entirely taken out of context."