Did Sudhir Mishra Get Beaten Up By The Police For Violating COVID-19 Lockdown In This Viral Video? Here's What The Director Has To Say! (Read Tweets)

Sudhir Mishra (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Coronavirus outbreak has compelled everyone to stay at home and follow the quarantine rules. Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared 21 days of lock-down nation-wide and indicated towards a stringent action against who are not adhering. Several videos are afloat on social media where police is seen taking action against the COVIDIOTS who refuse to stay at home. In a related note, a video surfaced on the internet claiming how filmmaker Sudhir Mishra was beaten up by the Mumbai police for not following rules. However, the director has clarified that it was not him. Social Distancing Fail? Photo of COVIDIOTS 'Keeping Their Bags in Line And Chatting Together' Goes Viral.

The writer-director is on a spree of clarifying his stance against the video that claims to be him. In his tweets, he said that he has had no problems with the police ever and the man is the question is not him whatsoever.

Viral Video:

In The Lockdown, Urban NAXAL Sudhir Mishra got Danda Pujan By The Police Sudhir Mishra wasn’t maintaining social distancing and argued with Mumbai Police persons when requested by them to follow. He then threatened police guys by saying that I will get you suspend pic.twitter.com/YwTkNYpu8T — Chayan Chatterjee (@Satyanewshi) March 30, 2020

One of his tweets reads, "I am quite amused that people think I would take a beating without reacting . Every tall white haired guy is not me . What shocks me is that the glee of the troll brigade . How sick ! Whoever that coward who takes a beating like that , it ain’t me , sickos ! Get a life." The another one is in Hindi, in which we he took the same stance saying, "अबे , किसी से ऐसे मार खा सकता हूं क्या ? हर लम्बा सफ़ेद बाल वाला सुधीर मिश्रा है क्या ? ( वैसे , बाई थे वे , ज़्यादा गोरा है ,पीछे बाल पूरे हैं , मोटा है ,और चाल में लचक नहीं है ) भक्त खुश हैं वो तो समझ में आया , जो पसंद करते हैं वो अपुन का style नहीं पहचानते." Check out the tweets below.

Sudhir Mishra On The Viral Video:

I am quite amused that people think I would take a beating without reacting . Every tall white haired guy is not me . What shocks me is that the glee of the troll brigade . How sick ! Whoever that coward who takes a beating like that , it ain’t me , sickos ! Get a life ! https://t.co/c7XtLffzwA — Sudhir Mishra (@IAmSudhirMishra) March 30, 2020

On Being Asked Whether It Was Him:

अबे , किसी से ऐसे मार खा सकता हूं क्या ? हर लम्बा सफ़ेद बाल वाला सुधीर मिश्रा है क्या ? ( वैसे , बाई थे वे , ज़्यादा गोरा है ,पीछे बाल पूरे हैं , मोटा है ,और चाल में लचक नहीं है ) भक्त खुश हैं वो तो समझ में आया , जो पसंद करते हैं वो अपुन का style नहीं पहचानते https://t.co/FMju7KIf9v — Sudhir Mishra (@IAmSudhirMishra) March 30, 2020

Clarification Again:

I cannot be wrong in these matters so I would react . By the way till date I’ve never had a problem with the police . Never ! So Mr Pai , I am sorry to disappoint you but that fat long john wearing fair guy with full hair at the back ain’t me . https://t.co/yK4p3ymTIT — Sudhir Mishra (@IAmSudhirMishra) March 30, 2020

Meanwhile, the police is going to all extents for the safety of their citizens, putting their own health at risk. It can be seen that they are having quite a hard time convincing some of the stubborn citizens who refuse to understand the gravity of this grave situation. Hopefully, this viral video (of NOT Sudhir Mishra), remind people of the repercussions of violating the rules.