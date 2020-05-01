Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu Pay Heartfelt Tribute To Late Actor Rishi Kapoor

Dilip Kumar, Rishi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor's death has left a void in the industry. The fans of the iconic star who ruled the industry with his several wonderful performances are yet to come to terms with this unfortunate fate. He was diagnosed with Leukemia and breathed his last on April 30. The entire nation along with his industry friends are mourning his demise. Recently, veteran actress Saira Banu too paid condolences and also on behalf of husband, legendary actor Dilip Kumar. Rati Agnihotri Mourns Rishi Kapoor's Demise, Veteran Actress Reminisces Working with Him in Tawaif.

Tweeted on Dilip Kumar's twitter account, her quote says, "Met loving #RishiKapoor hale and hearty recently. He always made it a point to affectionately come personally in our old traditional ways to give any invitation to family functions. Rishi always kept in touch n kept alive the bond of Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor. RIP." Check out the tweet below.

Indeed, his colleagues are the ones who are just finding it hard to cope up with this huge personal loss. Earlier, Rakesh Roshan narrated how he could not control his tears while speaking to Rishi Kapoor's son-actor Ranbir Kapoor after the news broke. He also stated that Ranbir stood like a pillar with the family and consoled him on the phone. On the other hand, RK's colleague, friend, superstar-Amitabh Bachchan too wrote a heart-wrenching blog where he just penned down his raw thoughts about his journey with him till now. It is a sad moment for the industry and the cinematic world has lost a precious gem.