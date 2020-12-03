Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and singer Diljit Dosanjh are at a war of words on the micro-blogging site. The two famous faces from the showbiz have been attacking each other publically and it all started with Kangana's latest Twitter fiasco. It so happened that Ranaut misidentified an elderly woman in the ongoing farmers protest as Bilkis Bano of Shaheen Bagh and had written that she joined the protest for a price of Rs 100. But the reality was that the old lady was Mahinder Kaur. This irked Diljit and he slammed the actress for the same. Farm Bill Protests: Diljit Dosanjh, Mika Singh, Himanshi Khurana Tweet #IStandWithFarmers Extending Support to Farmers Opposing Modi Govt's New Agriculture Reforms.

While Kangana did delete her tweet later, but until then the damage was already done. Diljit tagged Ranaut as someone who 'says anything' whereas in return Ranaut also called Dosanjh as 'Karan Johar Ke Paltu'. Having said that, seems like this keyboard fight is been loved by netizens as they are having a fun time churning memes. Trust us, the memes are hilarious and a glimpse and them will surely make you LOL. Check it out below: Diljit Dosanjh, Sonu Sood, Richa Chadha and Others Extend Their Support to the Protesting Farmers (View Tweets).

Not just Diljit, many other Punjabi celebrities also called out Kangana for her mishap. Not taking any side, but something tweeted without verifying the fact is absolutely not right. What's your take on this whole mayhem? Tells us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

