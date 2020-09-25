The three farm bills by the centre have sparked nationwide protests. Despite assurance from PM Narendra Modi, that the bills are for the benefit of the farmers and will benefit the small, marginal farmers the most, the protests are only growing. Many celebrities have added their tweets to amplify the voices of the farmers who are against Modi government's bills. The three bills passed by Parliament are the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020. Farm Bills Protest in Uttar Pradesh: Farmers Stopped at Noida-Delhi Border, Police Deployed.

Diljit Dosanjh has been pretty vocal against the bills. Singer Mika Singh even questioned everyone's obsession with Rhea Chakraborty, Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone and asked why people are not as concerned about the protests. Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Himanshi Khurana, a popular name in Punjab also voiced support for farmers. Farm Bill Protest in Maharashtra: Thousands of Farmers on Streets to Protest Against the 'Anti-Farmers' Law Passed by Parliament.

Diljit Dosanjh

GURU NANAK DE KHETAN CHON BARKAT NI JA SAKDI 🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/NiWxgi8ASW — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) September 25, 2020

Onir Retweeted Diljit

Gura Randhawa

Long live Farmers 🔥 — Guru Randhawa (@GuruOfficial) September 25, 2020

Mika Singh

Good morning .. I’m surprised that the media and everybody is so keen to know about @deepikapadukone @kanganaranaut @rhea_chakraborty ... But what about the plight of the farmers who are dying from lack of food. Doesn't that deserve media coverage too??? https://t.co/6efsnc4M2P — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) September 25, 2020

Himanshi Khurana

Thousands of farmers have been protesting on the streets in Maharashtra opposing the bills. Hundreds of farmers were stopped from entering Delhi from Noida by the police at the border. Punjab, Kerala, West Bengal are all seeing a rise in protests. Farmer unions and political parties across the country are participating in ‘Bharat Bandh’ on Friday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 25, 2020 06:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).