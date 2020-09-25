The last we watched Divya Dutta in anything was the second season of Hostages. She was the redeeming factor of that series which started off well and later fizzled out. There's something about actresses like Divya Dutta. There's immense faith that if she is part of a project, good performance is guaranteed. That's how the entertainment world is enriched, thanks to such brilliant artists whose name itself is enough to make you watch the show. Divya Dutta is one such immensely talented artiste that we are glad to see on our big, small, medium and all kinds of screens. Divya Dutta on Receiving Electricity Bill of Rs 51,000, Says ‘Shagun Dena Hai Lockdown Ka’

So how does she do it? "For me, acting is all about improvisation. I am not a homework person. I just go and enjoy myself on set and have a blast," Divya Dutta had revealed during an interview. That's why she always looks as if she is enjoying every bit of the character she is playing. But that's not the only thing that you need to know about her. He found some other facts as well which will leave you stunned.

Dubbed to be

This is one incident that Divya regrets. The actress had dubbed for Lisa Ray in Kasoor and is not proud of it at all. Speaking to HT, she had said that she couldn't say no to Vikram Bhatt. It was weird for her that she dubbed for Lisa and someone else dubbed for her. That made her resolve that she will never dub for someone else.

Married on Wikipedia

Someone on Wikipedia wrote that Divya Dutta is married. The page even mentioned an Adarsh Raghuram as her husband. Speaking to PTI, an irked actress had said, "Who is Adarsh Raghuram? I don`t even know anybody by that name! " The page now shows her as unmarried.

The fear of being killed

Divya Dutta had opened up about the harrowing time during the insurgency in Punjab. She spoke about the incident to DNA saying, "Through the terrorism days in Punjab, when everything was so engulfed in fear, mom was this fearless and professional, in her dealings with all those who came to her for medical and checkups and then little me would hide behind her dupatta praying no one shoots us!"

Debut at 17

Divya Dutta did many modeling assignments in Punjab before moving to movies and her debut film released when she was 17. It was called Ishq Mein Jeena Ishq Mein Marna.

Rs 175 first paycheque

Divya Dutt worked in a TV show when she used to go to school. She got a cheque of Rs 175 for the same which she gave to her mom.

