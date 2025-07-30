Versatile actress Divya Dutta claimed that her friendship with Sonu Nigam has 'stood the test of time' as she wished the singer on his 52nd birthday. Divya took to her Instagram handle and dropped a photo compilation video of some of her fond memories with Nigam. Wishing the Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein singer on his special day, Divya penned a heartfelt note saying, "This one has stood the test of time...ye wali dosti bahut khaas hai!!" ‘Are You out of Your Mind?’: Sonu Nigam Blasts Media for Spreading Misinformation in His Name Amid Kannada Row, Clarifies He Is Not on X (See Post)

Reliving some cherished memories with her bestie, Divya added, "Be it barging into your house to cry about my breakup or you holding my hand tight teaching me how to talk to my audience, looking in their eyes.. from my begiinnings to now, you are my constant..you ve been a bestie i love n respect sooo much!! Happy happy bday @sonunigamofficial." On another note, Nigam marked his 52nd birthday by announcing a seven-city tour - Satrangi Re India Tour. Sonu Nigam Concert Controversy: Singer Claims To Have ‘Unprecedented Love’ for Kannada in Light of FIR Against Him.

Announcing his latest tour on social media, the singer wrote, "Mumbai | Hyderabad | Kolkata | Ahmedabad | Pune | Shillong | Delhi 7 colours - 7 emotions - 7 cities ...Satrangi Re - a colourful experience like never before. Tickets go live on 1st August, exclusively on BookMyShow." Satrangi Re India Tour will take place in seven major cities across the nation - Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Pune, Shillong, and Delhi-NCR. The tickets for the tour will be available on BookMyShow from 12 PM on August 1st, 2025. Sonu Nigam Slams IIFA 2025 for Snubbing Him in Best Male Singer Category, Claims They’re Answerable to ‘Rajasthani Bureaucracy’ (View Post)

In addition to this, Nigam has lent his melodious voice to the primary track from Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Param Sundari - Pardesiya. Krishnakali Saha has also accompanied Nigam in the vocals. Composed by Sachin-Jigar, the lyrics for Pardesiya have been written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Param Sundari is slated to reach the cinema halls on August 29, 2025.

