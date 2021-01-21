Shooting and release of several films across industries have been delayed in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. Filmmakers and producers who had plans to shoot their films in the UK have to put back their schedules on hold owing to the new strain of coronavirus in the country. And one among them is Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Dostana 2. The makers reportedly planned to shoot the third and final schedule in the UK, but now that would be delayed again. Dostana 2 Actor Kartik Aaryan on Same-Sex Love Stories: ‘I Am Glad That These Films Are Finally Starting a Conversation’.

Talking about the UK schedule of Dostana 2, a source revealed to Mid-Day, “Shooting in the UK looks difficult in the near future. So, the producers and director Collin D’Cunha are exploring whether they can change the location altogether. While Janhvi is currently filming Good Luck Jerry, Kartik is prepping for his next. The final call on the next schedule of Dostana 2 will be taken by the month-end.” However, there’s no official statement on it yet. Dostana 2: Kartik Aaryan-Janhvi Kapoor's Movie Gets Delayed, Thanks To Delhi Pollution?

Dostana 2 is the sequel to the 2008 movie Dostana. Directed by Collin D’Cunha, this upcoming rom-com is bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The makers had planned to release the film in the second half of last year, but due to the pandemic, the plans had to be changed.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 21, 2021 09:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).