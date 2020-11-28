New Delhi [India], November 28: A day after her film 'Tamasha' completed five years of its release, actor Deepika Padukone shared Behind The Scenes (BTS)pictures from the shoot of the film. The 34-year-old actor took to Instagram to share three BTS pictures from the time of the shooting of the film. 5 Years of Tamasha: Deepika Padukone Changes Her Social Media Name To Tara!

While one of the pictures see her in the middle of a shot with her co-actor Ranbir Kapoor, another one sees her immersed deeply in a sequence of the film as she is seen standing with her eyes closed.

The third picture sees her dressed as a clown for another sequence of the film.

"#5YearsOfTamasha #5YearsofTara @imtiazaliofficial #RanbirKapoor," she wrote in the caption. 8 Bollywood Films With Mid-Credits Scenes: Tamasha, Uri, Panga and More.

The Imtiaz Ali directorial, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment features Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles.

Released in 2015, the film continues to win hearts with its saga of romance and melodious music.

