Fans of Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone are all over the internet today (Nov 27) as Tamasha completes exactly 5 years. On this very day, Ranbir as Ved and Deepika as Tara made fans smile, giggle and cry with this Imtiaz Ali directorial film. Even after getting a lukewarm response from the audience at the box office, Tamasha stirred many conversations and made fans of Deepika-Ranbir all happy. And as the movie turns 5 on November 27, Deepika celebrated the day in quite a filmy style. Deepika Padukone Holds a Chat on Suicide Prevention and Prioritising Mental Health (Watch Video).

The actress changed her name of Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to her character name from Tamasha, that is, Tara. Not just that, she also changed her social media display picture as the flick's poster. We definitely like the way DP has switched on her Tara mode. On Instagram, the actress also shared a few fan arts featuring her and Ranbir as Tara and Ved. Indeed, looks like Tamsaha is special for the diva. Deepika Padukone Turns Veronica Once Again And It’s a 'Cocktail' Celebration We Wouldn’t Miss!

Here's A Glimpse:

Deepika Padukone Twitter

With Tamasha, Imtiaz not only gave fans a love story like never before, but the songs from the film are still in the minds of many. From 'Matargashti', 'Safarnama' to 'Agar Tum Saath Ho', the music of the movie by AR Rahman was out of this world. So, are you going to binge-watch on Tamasha today? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 27, 2020 03:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).