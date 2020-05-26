Vicky Kaushal Has a Quirky Response to Handshakes and High-Fives in the Times of COVID-19 (Watch Video)

Vicky Kaushal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The more social distancing is maintained, lesser are the chances to spread the coronavirus! Amid this situation, actor Vicky Kaushal has come up with a perfect 'response' to handshakes and high fives. The 32-year-old actor shared a video on Instagram- from his training section. However, the star has connected the video - where he is seen defending himself from the punches thrown by his trainer--as his 'response' to handshakes and high fives.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 9 Fame Mandana Karimi Dismisses Rumours of Testing Positive for COVID-19.

The 'Raazi' actor captioned the post as: "My response to handshakes and high fives." Lately, Kaushal has been sharing updates of his quarantine activities on social media. Earlier, Vicky reminisced his usual routine during pre-COVID days and posted a picture of himself enjoying a horse ride. Martin Scorsese’s Appreciation Mail For ‘Masaan’ Makes Vicky Kaushal, Richa Chadha and Shweta Tripathi Beam With Pride! (Watch Video)

Check Out Vicky Kaushal's Instagram Post Below

View this post on Instagram My response to handshakes and high fives. A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on May 26, 2020 at 3:09am PDT

He posted the picture on Instagram in which he is seen sitting on a beautiful brown horse wearing a black coloured jacket. The 'Manmarziyan' actor is currently staying indoors at his Mumbai based house ever since the imposition of coronavirus lockdown. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)