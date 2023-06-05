Actor Akshay Kumar, on Sunday, arrived in Old Delhi, to shoot for his next project. Several videos and pictures of the Khiladi actor surfaced on social media in which he could be seen donning a formal grey shirt and waving to his fans. The actor is reportedly shooting for his upcoming film. He accessorized his look with black shades. Selfiee: Akshay Kumar Breaks Guinness World Record with 184 Selfies Taken in Three Minutes During Promo of His Film.

Check Out The Videos Here:

VIDEO 2- #AkshayKumar𓃵 waving to fans in old delhi yesterday. pic.twitter.com/QzkzTA22gJ — Akshay Kumar FG (@AKFansGroup) June 5, 2023

Superstar #AkshayKumar sir was recently spotted near Jama Masjid, in Delhi for the shoot of his new movie tentative title #Shankara! pic.twitter.com/KnFmyhEogL — Shivam (@PredictionSmp) June 5, 2023

Recently, Akshay also visited Uttarakhand and Kedarnath for the shoot of his film. In the viral videos, he was seen coming out of a building and after he came out, his fans went gaga over him. They were seen hooting and cheering out loud for him. He waved at his fans and was seen surrounded by his team of security personnel.

On the film front, Akshay will be next seen in OMG- Oh My God 2 alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. The official release date of the film is still awaited. Hera Pheri 3: Check Out the First Picture of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal From Their Upcoming Film Promo Shoot!.

He also has the yet-to-be-titled Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru which is all set to hit the theatres on September 1. The film also stars Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles.

Apart from that, he will also be seen in the action thriller film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024 in his kitty.