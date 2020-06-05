Environment Day 2020: From Being a Bikini Babe to a Mountain Person, Kubbra Sait Flaunts Her Romance With Nature (View Pics)

Kubbra Sait (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Everyone is right now observing and virtually celebrating the world environment day. The day suddenly seems so important now than ever before. Twitter and Instagram is flooded with messages and pictures of beautiful flora and fauna around the world. Bollywood stars too made sure to dedicated today's posts to mother earth and her protection. Sacred Games star Kubbra Sait too joined the bandwagon. World Environment Day 2020: Ayushmann Khurrana, Anushka Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar And Others Urge Fans To Preserve Mother Nature (View Posts).

She posted a series of amazing pictures. From beach to snow, she experienced all the shades of nature and she even shared the pictures of some of them. In the snaps, we see her wearing a bikini on a crystal clear beach, diving into the sea, having a blast on snow and also some scenic beauty.

Anexcerpt from hr caption reads as, "Nature has so much to offer us, but are we ready to offer it the selfless versions of ourselves? For centuries now, we’ve been taking from the environment. It’s time to now pause. Stop taking and snatching. It’s time to be responsible. Before nature says, “Your time’s up.” #WorldEnvironmnentDay Coexist or Cease to exist. The choice is ours."

Kubbra's Post:

Well, those were some really amazing pictures shared by the actress that will make anyone long for the 'normal outdoor life.' Except, we have a new normal now with the thumb rule of treating mother nature with highest priority!