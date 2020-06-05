World Environment Day 2020: Ayushmann Khurrana, Anushka Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar And Others Urge Fans To Preserve Mother Nature (View Posts)
June 5 is celebrated as World Environment Day 2020 around the globe. The main purpose of this day is to spread awareness about the prevention and protection of nature. This year, the world is going through a pandemic phase and all we can do is pray to the mother earth to heal and eradicate the deadly virus as soon as possible. Having said that, this year the theme of the environment day is 'celebrate biodiversity'. With many species facing extinction, the theme is apt and how. Well, in order to make people understand the power of nature, many Bollywood celebrities took to their social media and urged fans to protect Mother Nature. World Environment Day 2020: Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina and Other Indian Cricketers Urge People to Protect Mother Earth

Ajay Devgn, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sidharth Malhotra, Bhumi Pednekar and more made an attempt to educate the masses by posting messages to respect nature. While Ajay expressed to preserve our planet, Ayushmann urged to use water consciously. Check out the tweets below: World Environment Day 2020: Are Pizza Boxes Recyclable? From Popcorn Bags to Styrofoam Cups, Things You Thought Could be Recycled But Can't!

Indeed, such step taken by celebrities is important as it spreads like wildfire on the internet and people in huge numbers can understand the value of mother Earth. As 'we' can only save nature from degrading. Stay tuned!