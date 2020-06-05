World Environment Day 2020: Ayushmann Khurrana, Anushka Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar And Others Urge Fans To Preserve Mother Nature (View Posts)

Ayushmann Khurrana, Anushka Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar (Photo Credits: Twitter, Instagram)

June 5 is celebrated as World Environment Day 2020 around the globe. The main purpose of this day is to spread awareness about the prevention and protection of nature. This year, the world is going through a pandemic phase and all we can do is pray to the mother earth to heal and eradicate the deadly virus as soon as possible. Having said that, this year the theme of the environment day is 'celebrate biodiversity'. With many species facing extinction, the theme is apt and how. Well, in order to make people understand the power of nature, many Bollywood celebrities took to their social media and urged fans to protect Mother Nature. World Environment Day 2020: Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina and Other Indian Cricketers Urge People to Protect Mother Earth.

Ajay Devgn, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sidharth Malhotra, Bhumi Pednekar and more made an attempt to educate the masses by posting messages to respect nature. While Ajay expressed to preserve our planet, Ayushmann urged to use water consciously. Check out the tweets below: World Environment Day 2020: Are Pizza Boxes Recyclable? From Popcorn Bags to Styrofoam Cups, Things You Thought Could be Recycled But Can't!

Ajay Devgn

Nurture Nature. Preserve our PLANET. Mother Earth is as sensitive as you & I are. #WorldEnvironmentDay pic.twitter.com/uXjSQm7YJH — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 5, 2020

Ayushmann Khurrana

Kajol

You will end up in the environment you create. Make sure yours is beautiful... Live healthy. Live green.@TanishaaMukerji#WorldEnvironmentDay pic.twitter.com/dLocaYRxTm — Kajol (@itsKajolD) June 5, 2020

Anupam Kher

One of the most important lessons this #Pandamic and the subsequent #Lockdown should teach us is to respect our environment. Human beings are temporary. Environment is permanent. 🙏 #worldenvironmentday pic.twitter.com/hgL8mBc270 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 5, 2020

Sidharth Malhotra

“It is our collective & individual responsibility to preserve and tend to the world in which we all live“- Dalai Lama Here’s a throwback video of me in awe of Mother Nature. Love & Respect!#WorldEnvironmentDay #Kashmir pic.twitter.com/csak3EqJtu — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) June 5, 2020

Tamannaah Bhatia

“One of the first conditions of happiness is that the link between man and nature shall not be broken.” —Leo Tolstoy #WorldEnvironmentDay pic.twitter.com/XCklq6i1NL — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) June 5, 2020

Bhumi Pednekar

Anushka Sharma

Indeed, such step taken by celebrities is important as it spreads like wildfire on the internet and people in huge numbers can understand the value of mother Earth. As 'we' can only save nature from degrading. Stay tuned!