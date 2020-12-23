Farhan Akhtar had been a celebrated filmmaker for a very long while before he entered into films as an actor and conquered that arena as well. While all of his films, as a director and as an actor are close to Farhan's heart, his directorial Don 2 celebrated 9 years recently. And commemorating the achievement, Farhan took to social media to share a few montages of Shah Rukh Khan as Don in the movie and also thanked the entire cast of the film. Dil Chahta Hai Completes 19 Years: Farhan Akhtar Pays Tribute to the Iconic Movie By Sharing Popular Dialogues of Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna and Saif Ali Khan! (View Tweet).

However, what caught everyone's attention was the caption of Farhan's post where he wrote, "9 years and counting, the chase is still on. Here’s celebrating #9YearsOfDon2" The statement that the chase is still on, caught on quickly to alert netizens who demanded that the filmmaker make Don 3 ASAP. Well, we voice their demands too Farhan. Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment Pledges to Safeguard Mumbai Police By Raising Donation For the Men In Khakee.

Farhan Akhtar remade Amitabh Bachchan's Don series with Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Boman Irani, Om Puri and Lara Dutta in the main roles. The movies despite being constantly compared to Amitabh Bachchan's did extremely well at the box office and the team won laurels in terms of appreciation from the audience and also in terms of Box Office collections.

