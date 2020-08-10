Bollywood has a whole has churned many films so far, however, there are a few which stays with you forever. Talking on the same lines, it was in the year 2001 when Farhan Akhtar made his directorial debut with Dil Chahta Hai. Starring Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Sonali Kulkarni, Dimple Kapadia and Preity Zinta in lead roles, this film gave a new definition to friendship. And now, 19 years later, Akhtar reminisces the good old times and memories attached to his film. The actor-cum-filmmaker took to his Twitter and shared quite a heartfelt post. Aamir Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Shankar Mahadevan and Others Team Up For 'Dil Chahta Hai' Themed Song For #BIXCOVIDFUND Initiative (Watch Video).

From talking about the iconic scene from the movie where the three pals sit and discuss if they would still be friends after five years at Chapora Fort to even sharing popular dialogues from the film, it's nostalgic and how. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart, for the love you continue to show it. To my amazing cast & crew, wherever you are, see you at Chapora Fort!! Jahaaz aur bhi bada ho gaya hai," a part of Akhtar's tweet read. Farhan Akhtar Is All Hearts For This Little Boy Who Is ‘Dancing Like No One Is Watching’ (Watch Video).

Check Out Farhan Akhtar's Tweet Below:

#19yearsofDilChahtaHai .. Thank you from the bottom of my heart, for the love you continue to show it. To my amazing cast & crew, wherever you are, see you at Chapora Fort!! Jahaaz aur bhi bada ho gaya hai. 😜 pic.twitter.com/Y5Bja1TLo5 — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 10, 2020

Earlier in an interview with PTI, Farhan had expressed that he is not planning to make a sequel to DCH, "I am not thinking about taking the film forward for the moment and I feel like there are a mood, an energy level and time to make a film. It happened when I was in that phase, not now. The film was also highly appreciated at that time." Stay tuned!

