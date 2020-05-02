Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment Pledges to Safeguard Mumbai Police By Raising Donation For the Men In Khakee

Farhan Akhtar (Photo Credits: ANI)

Actor, director Farhan Akhtar on Saturday announced that his film company Excel Entertainment has pledged to help police personnel in the fight against COVID-19 by contribution to the Mumbai Police Foundation. The 'Rock On' actor took to Twitter to make an announcement in this regard and also urged others to contribute by sharing details of the foundation. Nafisa Ali’s Niece Diya Naidu, a Coronavirus Survivor, Donates Plasma for Treating COVID-19 Patients in Karnataka (View Pics)

"Saluting the courage of those who stay on guard - always! We can't match their level of selflessness, but we can surely have their backs. We at Excel have pledged to contribute towards safeguarding our Mumbai Police Heroes. What about you? #MumbaiPoliceFoundation," Akhtar tweeted. Kanika Kapoor Decides to Donate Plasma after Recovering from COVID-19.

Check Out Farhan Akhtar's Tweet For Mumbai Police

Saluting the courage of those who stay on guard - always! We can't match their level of selflessness, but we can surely have their backs. We at Excel have pledged to contribute towards safeguarding our Mumbai Police Heroes. What about you?#MumbaiPoliceFoundation pic.twitter.com/4UQMwzIUSK — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 2, 2020

The film production company Excel Entertainment is co-owned by Akhtar and film producer Ritesh Sidhwani. Earlier this week, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar had also donated a sum of Rs 2 crore to the Mumbai Police Foundation.