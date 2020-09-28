Cinephiles are up for another crime thriller with a new movie called Footfairy. The movie primarily starring Gulshan Devaiah and Kunaal Roy Kapur, is about chasing a killer who has a deadly habit of hunting women to slay them and cut their legs. The cops are on the chase of this 'Footfairy' who follows a pattern in his killings until one day.

Gulshan is seen suspecting Kunal in the whole case who is adamant on terming himself as innocent. The trailer also shows a glimpse or two of Chak De fame actress, Sagarika Ghatge. The movie has the backdrop of the Mumbai and it sure looks interesting. Check out the trailer below.

Footfairy Trailer:

Written and directed by Kanishk Varma, the flick will arrive on &Pictures on October 24. Instead of cinema halls or OTT platforms, the makers have chosen to screen it directly on TV and it has to be seen how is the response for the same.

