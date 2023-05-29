Former actress Zaira Wasim, who was seen in films like Dangal and The Sky Is Pink before quitting in 2019, has shared a post on how it is entirely her choice to eat without removing her niqab. Zaira took to her Twitter to react to a user's post who had shared a picture of a woman eating food with one hand while holding her niqab with her other. Zaira Wasim Tweets 'My Choice' While Reacting To a Pic of Muslim Girl Eating Food Without Removing Niqab.

The picture was shared by the user with the caption: "Is this a choice of a human being?" Reacting to the tweet, Zaira replied, "Just attended a wedding. Ate exactly like this. Purely my choice. Even when everyone around me kept nagging me that I take the niqab off. I didn't. We don't do it for you. Deal with it." Zaira Wasim Announces Discontinuation From Films, They Interfere With Her Faith Says Bollywood Actress (View Post).

Just attended a wedding. Ate exactly like this. Purely my choice. Even when everyone around me kept nagging me that I take the niqab off. I didn’t. We don’t do it for you. Deal with it. https://t.co/Gu9AXQka8v — Zaira Wasim (@ZairaWasimmm) May 28, 2023

Zaira gained recognition with her performance in the Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal. She was later seen in Secret Superstar. The Kashmiri-born National Award-winning actor Zaira Wasim announced her "disassociation" from the field of acting, saying she was not happy with the line of work as it interfered with her faith.

