Zaira Wasim Slams Columnist Tarek Fatah For Taking Her Tweet On Locust Attack Out Of Context And For Calling Her An 'Actress' (Read Tweets)

Former Bollywood actress, Zaira Wasim has been in the swirl of controversy due to a social media post based on locust swarms. She quoted lines from Holy Quran related to locust attack, which was interpreted by many in different ways. She deleted her he social media accounts post backlash and returned some time later. Now, she has slammed columnist and author Tarek Fatah for calling her out in the whole controversy.

Tarek tweeted, "Indian Muslim actress @ZairaWasimmm mocks her own countrymen as being victims of Allah's wrath. This is how she explains locust swarms."

Tarek Fatah's Tweet:

Indian Muslim actress @ZairaWasimmm mocks her own countrymen as being victims of Allah's wrath. This is how she explains locust swarms. https://t.co/vpqRcnXwbD — Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) June 1, 2020

However, in her long post, she slammed him for taking her words out of context. An excerpt from her note reads as, "My tweet was completely taken out of context and blown out of proportion and none of the opinions, whether good or bad, define the reality of my intentions, for that is between me and My Rabb, and something which I'm not even going to explain for I'm only accountable to Allah and not his creation." She also further took a dig at his tweet saying, "PS: I am not an actress anymore."

Zaira Wasim's Tweet:

A day after she deleted the social media accounts, she also received substantial support from fans. #StandWithZaira was one of the top trends as some of them extended their support on Twitter. Zaira was seen in films like Dangal, Secret Superstar and The Sky Is Pink.