Zaira Wasim took to her micro-blogging site and revealed how it's 'purely' her choice if she eats food while wearing niqab. Reacting to a tweet which showcased a girl having food via niqb, the former actress penned, "We don’t do it for you. Deal with it." Along with it, Wasim also shared an incident wherein she revealed that she recently attended a wedding where she ate without removing her niqab. Zaira Wasim Announces Discontinuation From Films, They Interfere With Her Faith Says Bollywood Actress (View Post).

Zaira Wasim's 'My Choice' Tweet:

Just attended a wedding. Ate exactly like this. Purely my choice. Even when everyone around me kept nagging me that I take the niqab off. I didn’t. We don’t do it for you. Deal with it. https://t.co/Gu9AXQka8v — Zaira Wasim (@ZairaWasimmm) May 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)