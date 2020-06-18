Zaira Wasim’s Latest Post on Instagram Is All About Fleeting Existence and Death’s Inevitability (Read)

Former actress Zaira Wasim is known to make headlines but sadly not for good reasons. Recently, she even had deleted her Twitter and Instagram accounts after facing backlash from fans over her words with regards to the locust attack. The Secret Superstar had mentioned a few lines from Quran which read, "So We sent upon them the flood and locusts and lice and frogs and blood: Signs openly self-explained: but they were steeped in arrogance- a people given to sin -Qur’an 7:133 (sic).” Having said that, she is back on social media and often shares posts which are inspiring and her latest post also serves the same purpose. Zaira Wasim Quotes the Quran on Locust Attacks, Deletes Social Media Accounts After Facing Backlash.

Talking sense in her post, Zaira shared a monochrome photo of a quill. However, it's her hard-hitting caption on death which was the highlight of her post. "So what is death if not a reminder of my fleeting existence; an inevitability merely postponed with every breath I take," she wrote. While we don't know what made her write this, but this comes right after Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. Zaira Wasim’s Decision to Quit Films: The Sky Is Pink Actor Farhan Akhtar Hopes That the Young Actress Changes Her Mind.

Check Out Zaira Wasim's Post Below:

Zaira Wasim last film as an actress was The Sky Is Pink, where she was seen alongside Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Rohan Saraf. Coming back to her deep Instagram post on death, it is an eye-opener and something every soul should have a look at. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2020 08:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).