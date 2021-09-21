Bollywood celebs are always under the scanner. Their lives are 24/7 in the public eye which is not a great thing. Having said that, we all know how Bollywood and controversies go hand-in-hand. There have been many instances in the past when a particular film, ad, initiative of a celeb has not gone down well with a particular section of people in society. Speaking on the same lines, in the year 2021, we also saw janta's religious sentiments getting hurt, courtesy Bollywood stars. And so today, we take a look at five B-Town celebrities, who were accused by the public of hurting religious sentiments. Alia Bhatt's New Bridal Wear Ad Sparks Controversy; Twitterati Divided Over Her Questioning Kanyadaan Ceremony.

Alia Bhatt's Manyavar Mohey Ad

Actress Alia Bhatt was slammed online for featuring as a bride in clothing brand Manyavar's ad. For starters, the ad attempts to question the Hindu tradition of kanyadaan. It basically opines that instead of kanyadaan, one should practice kanyamaan referring to respecting women. Well, this ad led to many mixed opinions on the internet where a few also called it disrespectful towards Hindu tradition.

Watch Manyavar Ad Featuring Alia Bhatt:

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Sita Chaos

When reports of Kareena Kapoor Khan asking Rs 12 crore for playing Sita in Alaukik Desai’s film surfaced on the internet, many were unhappy. #BoycottKareenaKapoor became a trend on Twitter where naysayers claimed that she's 'ineligible' to play goddess Sita on screen because she married Saif Ali Khan. A few also showed their dissatisfaction as the actress asked a huge sum for the film. Akshay Kumar's Laxmii Bomb Is Now Laxmii! 5 Other Bollywood Movies That Changed Titles Before Their Release Thanks to Controversies.

Kareena Kapoor is not fit to play mother Sita. This is an insult to Hindu religion. After marriage everyone's community changes so Kareena is now a Muslim. pic.twitter.com/fEylcPEY16 — पण्डित शोभित त्रिपाठी (@L0Z1iSvM4lXJfGM) June 13, 2021

Raavan Leela Controversy

Up next, we have Pratik Gandhi's, Raavan Leela. It so happened that days after the trailer release of the movie it got into trouble when a few people objected against the film for insulting Hindu sentiments. Many were offended by a few controversial scenes/dialogue in the film which was against the culture. After the flak, the makers changed the title of the film to Bhavai and also deleted the scene.

Bhavai Makers Statement:

Kareena Kapoor Khan Pregnancy Bible

It's again Kareena Kapoor and this time it's because of her novel. When Bebo announced her Pregnancy Bible in June 2021, a Christian group strongly opposed it and also filed a complaint for the usage of the holy word 'Bible'. They had alleged that the title of the book hurts the religious sentiment of Christians.

Watch Video:

Tandav Controversy

Saif Ali Khan's Tandav was also embroiled in controversy after several Hindu groups said that a few scenes in the series hurt religious sentiments. Police complaint, protest, boycott of the series was all over. This led the makers to chop off two scenes from the show. One involving Zeeshan Ayyub as Lord Shiva and another featuring Tigmanshu Dhulia's character insulting a Dalit leader. Tandav: Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub’s Mahadev Act in Amazon Prime Series Gets Axed After the Outrage.

Watch Tandav Trailer:

Well, these are the five times where Bollywood came under scrutiny in 2021 for hurting the religious sentiments of the people. Having said that, what we see here is that the stars are at zero fault here, and looks like when the status quo of the society is challenged there is always an uproar. What do you think? Tell us in the comment section below.

