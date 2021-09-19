Alia Bhatt's new Bridal Wear Ad by Manyavar has irked Netizens who calls it hinduphobic but many even appreciated it by saying that it promotes women empowerment in a subtle way. Twitter was divided as many had their opinions coming in, either one admired the ad for being bold and brave, or called it an ad that hurt Hindu sentiments. We bring you some Twitter reactions to Alia Bhatt's new ad.

Here are Some of the Reactions to Alia Bhatt's New Bridal Wear Ad

Woke Feminism?

Woke feminism by drugwood to reform Hinduism. But total silence on cult of Halala, TTT, Polygamy, Iddat, Child marriage that views women as property@aliaa08 is probably inspired by her women-empowerment champ daddy to give gyan on Kanya ka Maanpic.twitter.com/HwDUuvHlmN — Gems of Bollywood (@GemsOfBollywood) September 18, 2021

Had a Great Subtle Message?

Tradition Wohi, Soch Nayi?

Indian ads are sometimes more progressive than its films and TV combined. 💙💙@aliaa08 @Manyavar_ Tradition wahi, soch nayi - #KanyaMaan https://t.co/at2Mfi0AeP via @YouTube — Ekta Chauhan (@ekta2993) September 19, 2021

Practise What You Preach

The very industry that objectifies women in their films, web series and reality shows is preaching about “kanyamaan” Wish they would practise what they preach then women would automatically get respect. — SANGITA MENON IYER 🔱🦋🐾 (@imMUZIKA) September 18, 2021

A Superb Ad?

Superb idea... Kanya Daan nahin Kanya Maan @aliaa08 is brilliant as always pic.twitter.com/Mg0moTKaO5 — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) September 18, 2021

Boycott Begins?

We are having 2 marriage functions lined up at our home, I pledge my family and will ask my frnds too not to buy @Manyavar_ Your #kanyamaan @aliaa08 advt. Is so against Hindu sentiments Understand the meaning of KANYADAAN first Stop being against Hindu and its rituals.@vhporg — Mohit Verma। ਮੋਹਿਤ ਵਰਮਾ (@Themohitverma) September 19, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)