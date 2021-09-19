Alia Bhatt's new  Bridal Wear Ad by Manyavar has irked Netizens who calls it hinduphobic but many even appreciated it by saying that it promotes women empowerment in a subtle way. Twitter was divided as many had their opinions coming in, either one admired the ad for being bold and brave, or called it an ad that hurt Hindu sentiments. We bring you some Twitter reactions to Alia Bhatt's new ad.

Here are Some of the Reactions to Alia Bhatt's New Bridal Wear Ad

Woke Feminism?

Had a Great Subtle Message?

Tradition Wohi, Soch Nayi?

Practise What You Preach

A Superb Ad?

Boycott Begins?

 

 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)