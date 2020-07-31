He has been in the industry for almost two decades but gained fame only in 2018. Actor Gajraj Rao has no complaints that recognition came his way a little late in life. Rao made his Bollywood debut in 1994 with Shekhar Kapur's "Bandit Queen" and was later seen in films like "Dil Se...", "Black Friday", "Talvar" and "Rangoon". But 2018 changed the game for him after he featured in "Badhaai Ho". Richa Chadha Calls Out the Nepotism Debates, the Fake Condolers of Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise in a Hard-Hitting Blog Post

"I have seen a lot of difficulties, given the background I come from. I had a no-frill childhood. I didn't have a lot of privileges. I have had a very basic life. My parents worked really hard to bring up their children. I come from that background," Gajraj told IANS.

It could be the reason why the actor has treated every project that came his way as a plus in his career. "I have no complaint at all. The recognition I am getting now, definitely if I had gotten it 10 years ago I would've felt better about it. I have got it now, it's still a good thing," said the actor, who currently awaits the release of his next, "Lootcase", which releases on Friday on Disney+ Hotstar.

