Sara Ali Khan's next Gaslight is one of the highly anticipated films releasing this year. The posters, teaser and trailer of the movie have set movie buffs' expectations sky-high. However, the flick is not releasing in theatres, but will be available for the audiences directly on OTT platform. The movie is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri and is touted to a murder mystery. Having said that, with an aim to promote her latest release, Sara recently shared a fun video on 'gaslight' on Insta. Gaslight Trailer: Disabled Sara Ali Khan Seeks Answers in This Murder Mystery Co-Starring Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh (Watch Video).

Now, ahead of its release, here we share with you all the deets about Gaslight. Let's look at some of the key details about the film below.

Cast - Gaslight stars Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh in important roles. The movie also features Akshay Oberoi and Rahul Dev.

Plot - The story of Gaslight revolve around Misha played by Sara Ali Khan, who returns to her royal family estate after 15 years to visit her estranged father, only to find him missing. Gaslight: Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, Chitrangada Singh's Murder Mystery to Premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on March 31 (Watch Video).

Watch Gaslight Trailer: Release Date - Gaslight releases on Disney+ Hotstar on March 31, 2023. Review - Gaslight reviews are not yet out. LastestLY will share the review of the film once its out.

