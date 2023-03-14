The official trailer of Gaslight is finally out! Starring Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh in main roles, the film happens to be a murder mystery. The movie revolves around a disabled girl (Sara) who seeks answers post her dad's murder, with many suspects on her radar. The film releases on Disney+ Hotstar on March 31. Gaslight: Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, Chitrangada Singh's Murder Mystery to Premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on March 31 (Watch Video).

Watch Gaslight Trailer:

