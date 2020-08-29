Coronavirus cases in India have been on the rise and with no vaccine in sight, it has been getting difficult by the day. We have already seen several celebrities too fall prey to this virus and luckily the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan among others have recovered soon from the same. Another actress who has now revealed to have been COVID-19 positive is Genelia Deshmukh. Taking to Twitter, Genelia confirmed with a note saying that she has now recovered from the virus and also tested negative. Genelia in her note, addressed the effect of isolation that COVID-19 comes with. Riteish Deshmukh Pens a Birthday Wish for 'Baiko' Genelia Deshmukh, Says 'Growing Young With You is a Blessing' (View Pic)Kichcha Sudeep Extends Heartwarming Wishes to Genelia Deshmukh on Her 33rd Birthday!

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "I was tested covid positive three weeks ago. I was asymptomatic for last 21 days. With god's grace I tested covid negative today. As much as I count my blessings that my battle with this disease has been much easier but at the same time I must admit that these last 21 days in isolation have been the most challenging for me to deal with." Speaking about the effect of isolation on mental health, she further wrote, "No amount of FaceTime & digital immersion can kill the evil of loneliness. I am happy to be back with my family and loved ones. Surround yourselves with love... that's true strength and it's all one needs. Test early, eat healthy, stay fit -the only way to fight this monster."Kichcha Sudeep Extends Heartwarming Wishes to Genelia Deshmukh on Her 33rd Birthday!

Check Out Genelia Deshmukh's Post Here:

After the actress shared a post about recovering from COVID-19, supportive messages have been pouring in for the actress as fans are congratulating her on defeating coronavirus. Actors such as Abhishek Bachchan, Vishal, Purab Kohli and more have also been the ones to have recovered and shared their experience of going through COVID-19. We're glad Genelia is all well now and wish her good health!

