The sixth season of Bigg Boss Marathi officially commenced on Sunday, January 11, 2026, marking the return of actor Riteish Deshmukh as host. The grand premiere introduced a diverse lineup of 17 contestants, ranging from veteran actors and politicians to social media influencers and singers. ‘Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6’: Contestants List to Premiere Date and Time – All You Need To Know About Riteish Deshmukh’s Reality Show on JioHotstar!.

This season’s theme, "The door will open & destiny’s game shall change," was immediately integrated into the show's format. Upon entering the house, participants were forced to choose between two entrances: the "Shortcut Door," offering immediate luxury and power at a potential cost, or the "Hard Work Door," requiring contestants to struggle for their place.

A Mix of Experience and Viral Fame

The contestant list for Season 6 highlights a shift toward digital-age stars alongside traditional celebrities. Among the most notable entries is actor Raqesh Bapat, a familiar face from Hindi and Marathi cinema who previously appeared in Bigg Boss OTT. Joining him is Sonali Raut, known for her stint in the Hindi edition of the show, and veteran actor-politician Deepali Bhosale Sayed.

The digital world is heavily represented by content creators such as Karan Sonawane, popularly known as Focused Indian, and child influencer Prabhu Shelke. Other social media personalities include fitness influencer Roshan Bhajankar and actress Anushri Mane, who gained fame through the web series Shala.

Confirmed List of ‘Bigg Boss Marathi 6’ Contestants

1. Deepali Bhosale Sayed

2. Sachin Kumavat

3. Saagar Karande

4. Sonali Raut

5. Tanvi Kolte

6. Ayush Sanjeev Salunke

7. Karan Sonawane aka Focused Indian

8. Prabhu Ashok Shelke

9. Ruchita Jamdar

10. Anushri Mane

11. Raqesh Bapat

12. Roshan Bhajankar

13. Divya Sunil Shinde

14. Radhika Patil

15. Prajakta Shukre

16. Omkar Raut

17. Vishal Kotian

How to watch 'Bigg Boss Marathi 6'?

The grand premiere of Bigg Boss Marathi 6 happened on Sunday, January 11, 2026. The latest season of the reality show will be available for viewers on Colors Marathi at 8 pm. Bigg Boss Marathi 6will also be available to stream on the JioHotstar app.

