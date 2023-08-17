Early reviews of Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher's Ghoomer are out and they look fab. Helmed by R Balki, the story of the flick revolves around a young batting prodigy who loses her right hand in an accident and later gets hope from a failed cricketer who trains her with unconventional techniques. Right from posters, teaser to trailer, makers left no stone unturned to promote the sports film. Ghoomer releases in theatres on August 18, and per reviews, it's an inspiring film indeed. Check out the review roundup below. Ghoomer Trailer: From R Madhavan's Saala Khadoos to Shreyas Talpade's Iqbal, 5 Movies Abhishek Bachchan-Saiyami Kher's Sports Film Reminded Us Of!

Hindustan Times: "Ghoomer will bowl you over with its inspiring story, intriguing screenplay, impressive performances and a smooth blend of entertainment and messaging that fills you with pride and a sense of fulfilment. A pure family entertainer to be enjoyed in theatres, the film doesn't disappoint in any department."

The Quint: "With Saiyami Kher’s obvious efforts into understanding the visual language of the film and Abhishek Bachchan’s steady but effective act, Ghoomer ends up being an enjoyable watch, with its second half almost succeeding in steamrolling over the faults of the first."Ghoomer: Amitabh Bachchan Reviews Abhishek Bachchan’s Film, Calls It “Incredible”.

Watch Ghoomer Trailer:

TOI: "Ghoomer is elevated by its performances but its soul lies in R Balki, Rahul Sengupta and Rishi Virmani’s uplifting writing that makes you both teary-eyed and chuckle. “Woh leftie nahi left hi hai” says Paddy to Rasika describing Anina. Characters are refreshingly supportive, non-judgmental, unpretentious and good-hearted."

Newsroom: "Ghoomer presents a mixed verdict, as its heart lies in its emotive resonance while the mind grapples with occasional narrative inconsistencies. The film’s strength lies in its ability to forge a human connection with its audience. Despite its flaws, the genuine emotional core makes Ghoomer a worthwhile watch."

