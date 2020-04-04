Alia Bhatt Bakes a Grain Free Paleo Banana Bread, and It Looks Delicious (View Pics)

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Celebs are definitely enjoying getting involved in household chores, especially trying hands in preparing main courses and also baking cakes and other desserts. Yesterday we saw Ranveer Singh flaunting about his wife, Deepika Padukone’s yummy preparations. But right now, you got to see what Alia Bhatt has baked – Paleo Banana Bread. Yes, she has baked a grain free paleo banana bread, and it looks delicious. Deepika Padukone Dons Chef’s Hat for Ranveer Singh During COVID-19 Lockdown (View Pics).

It is not just Alia Bhatt who baked a mouth-watering bread, but even her sister Shaheen baked a tempting chocolate cake. It looks lip-smacking, don’t you agree? We appreciate how Alia is intrigued to learn something new, as her hashtag says. We must say, the B-town stars have indeed sought a great way to utilise their time during this quarantine phase. It is adorable to see them brushing up with their culinary skills. We bet, most of the celebs will turn out to be masterchefs by the end of this lockdown period. Sidharth Malhotra Cooks Butter Garlic Prawns for the First Time, Asks Fans to Make the Most of This Self-Quarantine Time (Watch Video).

Grain Free Paleo Banana Bread By Alia Bhatt

As soon as Alia Bhatt shared this post, there were several B-town pals of her who was asking her to give tips on how to prepare it or just give them a slice of it. Alia’s mommy Soni Razdan commented, “Still waiting for my slice”, Kriti Sanon said, “Looks yummm! Tips pls”, Huma Qureshi mentions, “I want receipe” and her bestie Akansha Ranjan Kapoor had just one word for Alia, “Give”. After checking out the pic of this grain free paleo bread, do you plan to bake one today?