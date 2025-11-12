Bollywood actor Govinda, who was earlier admitted to a hospital in Mumbai, has now been given discharge. The actor walked out of the hospital, and spoke with the media stationed outside the hospital. Govinda Hospitalised in Mumbai’s CritiCare Hospital After Losing Consciousness at Home; Actor Under Medical Supervision.

He looked better, and was dressed in turtle neck t-shirt, and a blazer, which he paired with pants. After his discharge, he put on his sunglasses while speaking to the media.

Govinda Shares Health Update Post Hospitalisation

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: As actor Govinda leaves from a hospital after getting discharged, he says, "I did excessive hard work and was fatigued. Yoga-Pranayam is good. Excessive exercise is tough. I am trying to make my personality even better. I feel Yoga-Pranayam is… pic.twitter.com/Yexw1SHJur — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2025

The actor told the media that it happened because he stretched himself beyond his capability while exercising.

He told the media, “Please do Yoga and Pranayam. Yoga and Pranayam are very good. The kind of problems I have faced, it is very good that I am doing Yoga and Pranayam”.

When asked about his visit to meet the veteran actor Dharmendra, he said, “He is a world level personality, that heroism, that aura. I want him to be healthy and happy. I want to see him every year. I love him”.

Govinda was rushed to the Hospital after he reportedly lost consciousness at his residence in the early hours. The actor’s friend and legal advisor, Lalit Bindal, earlier confirmed the update to IANS. According to him, Govinda first received medication after a telephonic consultation with a doctor, but was later taken to the hospital around 1:00 am for emergency care.

This is the second time the actor had a hospital dash. In October last year, he was admitted to the same hospital after accidentally injuring his leg with a licensed revolver. The actor sustained a wound below his knee and underwent an hour-long surgery in the ICU to remove the bullet safely. Govinda Health Update: Actor Undergoes Tests After Being Advised To See Neurologist, Reports Awaited, Says Manager Shashi Sinha.

As per sources, the actor was set to head to Kolkata but prior to that he thought of organising his closet when the unfortunate incident happened because of the gun’s broken lock. At the time of the incident, there were 6 bullets loaded, and one misfired into his foot after which he was immediately rushed to the hospital in Juhu. The actor’s wife, Sunita was in Kolkata at the time of the firing incident.

