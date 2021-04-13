Gudi Padwa is celebrated every year in April as a New Year by the Maharashtrians. On this very special day, people hoist the Gudi flag, binge on some delicious sweets and wish one and all on this auspicious occasion. Not just this, the festive day is also celebrated as Vishu in Kerala and Ugadi in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. However, this year due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in India, the festival needs to be low-key. But that has not dimmed the spirit of our Bollywood stars, as they've poured love on social media. Gudi Padwa 2021 HD Images & Wishes: Facebook Greetings, WhatsApp Stickers, Wallpapers, GIF Messages & SMS to Celebrate Marathi New Year.

Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol, Ajay Devgn to Akshay Kumar, many stars took to their micro-blogging site and wished fans. Well, in these testing times due to coronavirus, it is a happy feeling to see celebs showing love and support online on an auspicious occasion. Here, check out some of the wishes below. Gudi Padwa 2021 Recipes: From Puran Poli to Kothimbir Vadi, Here Are 5 Delicious Recipes to Celebrate Marathi New Year.

Amitabh Bachchan

T 3872 - गुढी पाडवा चैत्र शुक्ल प्रतिपदा एकादशी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 12, 2021

Ajay Devgn

Akshay Kumar

नव संवत्सर —विक्रम संवत् 2078 की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं My best wishes to every one for "Nav samvatsar- Vikram Samvat 2078" Happy Gudi Padwa, Samvatsar Padvo, Yugadi, Ugadi, Cheti Chand, Navreh, Baisakhi, Naba Barsha, Bihu, Vishu, Puthandu, Cheiraoba, Pana Sankranti to all 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 13, 2021

Kajol

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Kangana Ranaut

Wishing everyone happy #GudiPadwa #navratri #NewYear. This little devi picture that I am holding mother gave me when I left home, lost a lot but this stayed with me, I believe she looked after me,Navratris if you don’t know what to do, worship your mother and take her blessings. pic.twitter.com/HfadDOOTSy — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 13, 2021

Om Raut

May this New Year bring along new hopes & new beginnings... Good wishes to all for a healthy & safe #GudiPadwa. 🙏🏼✨ — Om Raut (@omraut) April 13, 2021

We also love how almost all the celebs have wished fans the many occasions that take place today (April 13). Well, India is definitely a country with many religions. LatestLY also wishes one and all a happy Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, Baisakhi. Stay tuned!

