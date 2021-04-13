Gudi Padwa is a traditional new year for Maharashtrians and Konkani Hindus. This festival is observed in Maharashtra and Goa on the first day of the Chaitra month to mark the beginning of the New year according to the lunisolar Hindu calendar. The word padava or padavo comes from the Sanskrit word pratipada which refers to the first day of a lunar fortnight. This festival also marks the start of the civil year among Hindus, particularly in the central Indian states of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right page, if you are looking for Gudi Padwa 2021 HD Images, wishes, Facebook greetings, WhatsApp stickers, GIF messages and SMS to celebrate this Marathi New Year.

Gudi Padwa usually fall in late March or early April in the Gregorian calendar and generally takes place on the same day as Cheti Chand in Gujarat and Ugadi, which is celebrated as the Telugu and Kannada New Year in the Deccan region of India. Gudi Padwa this year will be celebrated on April 13. This festival is usually observed with colourful floor decorations called rangoli, a special Gudhi flag, which is garlanded with flowers, mango and neem leaves, topped with upturned silver or copper vessel. This festival is celebrated by street processions and dancing.

Unfortunately, on the occasion of Gudi Padwa this year there will be no outdoor celebration in public due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic situation. However, you can reach out to your friends or relatives by sending out Happy Gudi Padwa quotes, HD Images, wallpapers, WhatsApp stickers and SMS which are available for free download below.

Happy Gudi Padwa 2021 Wishes & Ugadi Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Gudi Padvachya Hardik Shubhechha

Happy Gudi Padwa 2021 Wishes & Ugadi Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Gudi Padvachya Hardik Shubhechha

Happy Gudi Padwa 2021 Wishes & Ugadi Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Gudi Padvachya Hardik Shubhechha

Happy Gudi Padwa 2021 Wishes & Ugadi Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Gudi Padvachya Hardik Shubhechha

Happy Gudi Padwa 2021 Wishes & Ugadi Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Gudi Padvachya Hardik Shubhechha

Happy Gudi Padwa WhatsApp Sticker

Get creative and innovative this Gudi Padwa by sending out WhatsApp stickers from here. We wish you all a very Happy Gudi Padwa 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2021 07:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).