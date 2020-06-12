Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana’s film Gulabo Sitabo is the first Bollywood film to get a direct web release. The much-awaited movie, directed by Shoojit Sircar, has released on Amazon Prime Video on June 12 and there are many who have already managed to watch the film on the streaming giant. There are many makers who have decided to release their films on OTT platforms owing to the cinema halls been closed in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. Now it is said that the full movie of Gulabo Sitabo has been leaked in HD on TamilRockers and Telegram for free download and watch online. Gulabo Sitabo Movie Review: Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana Are Amusing as the Flawed Leads in Shoojit Sircar’s Black Comedy About Greed.

As per reports, Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana’s film Gulabo Sitabo is the latest victim of online piracy. It has not been even a day since the film has been released, and the movie’s pirated copies have been made available on numerous websites. It is said that the movie is reportedly available in 1080p HD, 480p, 720p and in cam-rip versions as well. Besides TamilRockers and Telegram, it is said that Gulabo Sitabo has also been made available on MovCr. It is available for download in Hindi language in 720p HDRip DD5.1x264 along with English subtitles. Gulabo Sitabo: Amitabh Bachchan Shares Experience of Shooting with Heavy Prosthetics, Makeup in Hot-Weather and Dealing with Severe Back Pain.

LatestLY highly condemns these online piracy acts as it affects the business of a movie maker adversely. Celebs, filmmakers, producers and many others from show business have often urged to say no to piracy, however, the ones who leak the films online and other shows continue to do so.

