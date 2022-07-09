Guru Dutt was an iconic actor, director and producer of Hindi Cinema. He has acted in some of the popular movies and directed some classic movies that gained cult following internationally. It was in 1945 when Dutt had made his acting debut with a minor role in the film Lakhrani. The following year he served as an assistant director and also did choreography for the film Hum Ek Hain. But it took a long time for him to get a breakthrough, which happened in 1951. Guru Dutt Birth Anniversary Special: 7 Lesser Known Facts About the Legendary Filmmaker That You Probably Din’t Know.

Guru Dutt had made his directorial debut with the film Baazi and then went on to make some of the finest movies. On the occasion of his birth anniversary, let’s take a look at the films directed by the legend of Hindi Cinema.

Baazi

Baazi (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Starring Dev Anand in the lead along with Geeta Bali and Kalpana Kartik, it was the first crime noir made in the country. The film that was a tribute to the 1940s film noir genre of Hollywood and was a huge hit at the box office in 1951.

Jaal

Jaal (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

This was Dutt’s next directorial project followed by Baazi, which also turned out to be a huge hit at the box office. Starring Dev Anand and Geeta Bali, the film was considered as a ‘noir classic’. With a Goan backdrop, the film had strong religious shades.

Sailaab

Sailaab (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

The film was produced by Dutt’s brother-in-law Mukul Roy. It was an epic love story starring Geeta Bali and Abhi Bhattacharya. This was another blockbuster to the legendary filmmaker’s credit.

Pyaasa

Pyaasa (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

The film was not just directed and produced by Guru Dutt, but he was featured in the lead role as well. This romantic drama co-starring Waheeda Rehman is considered as one of the best films of Indian cinema.

Kaagaz Ke Phool

Kaagaz Ke Phool (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Guru Dutt and Waheeda Rehman once again starred together in a movie which initially turned out to be a flop at the box office. But in the 80s, it 'resurrected as a world cinema cult classic'. This was also Dutt’s last film as a director.

