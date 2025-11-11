Amid ongoing rumours about Dharmendra’s health, an old and heartfelt memory of the veteran actor with Rekha has resurfaced online and is once again winning hearts. Recently, social media was flooded with false claims about Dharmendra’s demise, which left fans worried and confused. However, both Esha Deol and Hema Malini have strongly denied the rumours and confirmed that he is recovering in the hospital. Hema Malini Slams Media for Spreading False News of Dharmendra’s Death, Calls It ‘Unforgivable and Irresponsible’ (View Post)

Dharmendra Shares Post on Instagram – See Post

Dharmendra and Rekha's Throwback Photo Goes Viral

As fans continue to send prayers for his speedy recovery, many have revisited a rare throwback photo Dharmendra once shared with Rekha. In the black-and-white picture, Rekha is seen gently touching Dharmendra’s cheek while smiling at him, and he is seen smiling back. The chemistry and warmth between them are clearly visible. Sharing the picture earlier on Instagram, Dharmendra wrote, “Friends, Rekha will always be the laadli of our family.” ‘What Is Happening Is Unforgivable’: Hema Malini Strongly Criticises Media for Spreading False News on Dharmendra’s Death (View Post)

Fans Celebrate Dharmendra and Rekha Iconic Pairing

Fans flooded the comments, calling the picture “beautiful,” “pure nostalgia,” and “iconic.” The duo has worked together in several popular films, including Ram Balram, Kahaani Kismat Ki, Kasam Suhaag Ki, Baazi, Jhootha Sach and more. Their on-screen pairing has always been loved by audiences, and the throwback photo reminds fans why.

