Guru Randhawa’s First Spanish Single ‘Mueve La Cintura’, Featuring Pitbull Drops on June 8

Guru Randhawa’s First Spanish Single ‘Mueve La Cintura’, Featuring Pitbull (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Punjabi pop sensation Guru Randhawa's maiden Spanish number titled "Mueve La Cintura" along with international singer Pitbull is set to drop on June 8. Guru, known for numbers like "Lagdi Lahore di", "High rated gabru" and "Patola" among many others, took to Instagram, where he shared a still from the song featuring Guru along with Pitbull. Dhoop Music Video: Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Debut Song Gives Us a Feel-Good Vibe (Watch Video)

"My first Spanish song "MUEVE LA CINTURA" with @pitbull sir and my bro @titobambinoelpatron is releasing on 8th JUNE (USA) timings on @pitbullsir's YouTube channel and all other digital platforms worldwide," he captioned the image He added: "We shot this video last year and I'm excited that it's coming now to entertain you all. Thanks for your love and support always." Madhuri Dixit Thanks Fans as Her Debut Song ‘Candle’ Shoots Up to 7 Plus Million Views.

Still Of Guru Randhawa’s First Spanish Single ‘Mueve La Cintura’

My first Spanish song “MUEVE LA CINTURA” with @pitbull sir and my bro @Tbambino is releasing on 8th JUNE (USA) timings on @pitbull sir’s YouTube channel and all othe digital platforms worldwide. We shot this video last year. Retweet - Spread 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/bpqt7q2iR7 — Guru Randhawa (@GuruOfficial) June 5, 2020

This is not the first time Guru has collaborated with Pitbull, who is popular for numbers like "Hotel room service", "Fireball" and "International love". The two previously collaborated in 2019 for the number "Slowly slowly."