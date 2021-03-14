Mumbai, Mar 14 Actor Geeta Basra and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Sunday announced they are expecting their second child. The 37-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared pictures with Singh and their four-year-old daughter, Hinaya Heer Plaha. Friendship Teaser Review: Harbhajan Singh Is a Confident Actor in Each Frame; Losliya Mariyanesan Looks Charming (Watch Video)

The picture featured their daughter holding a T-shirt with the tagline: 'soon to be big sister.' "Coming soon. July 2021," Basra captioned the picture.

The actor, best known for featuring in The Train co-starring Emraan Hashmi, tied the knot with the senior off-spinner in Jalandhar in 2015 after a five-year courtship.

Check out Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh's pregnancy announcement

Coming soon.. July 2021 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LmCVs3qIy9 — Geeta Basra (@Geeta_Basra) March 14, 2021

In 2019, Singh, 40, had announced his acting debut with the Tamil film Dikkiloona. He will also be seen in the upcoming Tamil romantic-sports-comedy Friendship.