Mumbai, Mar 14 Actor Geeta Basra and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Sunday announced they are expecting their second child. The 37-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared pictures with Singh and their four-year-old daughter, Hinaya Heer Plaha. Friendship Teaser Review: Harbhajan Singh Is a Confident Actor in Each Frame; Losliya Mariyanesan Looks Charming (Watch Video)

The picture featured their daughter holding a T-shirt with the tagline: 'soon to be big sister.' "Coming soon. July 2021," Basra captioned the picture.

The actor, best known for featuring in The Train co-starring Emraan Hashmi, tied the knot with the senior off-spinner in Jalandhar in 2015 after a five-year courtship.

Check out Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh's pregnancy announcement

In 2019, Singh, 40, had announced his acting debut with the Tamil film Dikkiloona. He will also be seen in the upcoming Tamil romantic-sports-comedy Friendship.