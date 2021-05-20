The 'Dream Girl' of Bollywood- Hema Malini, on Wednesday installed oxygen enhancer machines in Mathura district to serve the Braj residents amid the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis. The veteran actor who serves as the Lok Sabha representative for the Mathura constituency took to Twitter handle to inform that she had installed 7 oxygen enhancer machines in Mathura to help Braj residents. Amitabh Bachchan Donates Equipment, Infrastructure to COVID-19 Facility in Juhu.

Sharing further details, she wrote, "braj vaasiyon ki seva ke lie janpad mathura mein 7 oxygen enhancer machine sthaapit karva kar main apne aap ko dhanye mehasoos kar rahi hoon. Sheeghr hi janpad mathura mein aur oxygen enhancer machine grameen kshetra ke braj vaasiyon ke lie samarpit kar rahi hoon, Is tarah janpad mein lagbhag 60 oxygen bed aur uplabdh ho jaenge. (I feel blessed to have installed 7 oxygen enhancer machines in Mathura district to serve the Braj residents. I will be dedicating more oxygen enhancer machines to the Braj dwellers of rural area in Mathura district very soon, this way 60 more oxygen beds will be available there." Anupam Kher Donates Oxygen Concentrators, BiPAP Machines to BMC for COVID-19 Crisis (View Post).

Check Out Hema Malini's Tweet Below:

ब्रज वासियों की सेवा के लिए जनपद मथुरा में 7oxygen Enhancerमशीन स्थापित करवा कर मैं अपने आप को धन्य महसूस कर रही हूं।शीघ्र ही जनपद मथुरा में और oxygen Enhancer मशीन ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के ब्रज वासियों के लिए समर्पित कर रही हूँ।इस तरह जनपद में लगभग 60 oxygen Bed और उपलब्ध हो जाएंगे। pic.twitter.com/aeuo6wNZTL — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) May 19, 2021

The present situation of India battling the pandemic is a major concern as help is being extended from the entire world. Mumbai too is facing this crisis with good Samaritans helping in any way they can and NGOs trying their best to get medical aid for people who need it. Many Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Amitabh Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher and others have come forward to contribute in order to help people crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Amid the surge in cases, many stars like Katrina Kaif, Taapsee Pannu, Alia Bhatt, Mira Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, among others have been using social media to amplify the voices of those in need.

