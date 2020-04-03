Here’s How Vikrant Massey Will Be Celebrating His 33rd Birthday!

Vikrant Massey (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Vikrant Massey, who was last seen in Chhapaak, has turned 33 on April 3, 2020. This birthday is really special for him as it is after years he’d be celebrating it with his family. In an interview to a leading tabloid, the actor has explained how he plans to celebrate this special day amid the lockdown. Due to coronavirus outbreak and the 21 days nationwide lockdown (imposed on March 24), individuals are staying at home. Vikrant Massey Birtdhay: 5 Performances of the Actor That You Need to Check out (Watch Video).

Vikrant Massey who is happy to be with his family this time was quoted as saying, “I have been spending my birthday on the sets for the past six-seven years. Since 2018, I have mostly been out of the city, as most of my films have been shot outdoors. After two years, I’m home for longer than a week,” reports Mirror. He further stated, “I’ll cook pav bhaji, I have bought all its ingredients, and maybe kheer as well. But probably, my mother and Sheetal (his fiancée) will end up doing all the cooking.” Chhapaak Movie Review: Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey’s Commendable Performances in This Meghna Gulzar Directorial Will Leave You Teary-Eyed, Say Critics.

Meanwhile, even Vikrant Massey is getting involved in productive activities during this quarantine period. About it he stated, “I am not constantly checking the clock to see how much time I have left. I’m reading scripts and books at leisure, writing in my journal and doing the household chores.” On the work front, Vikrant has two projects in his kitty - Ginny Weds Sunny with Yami Gautam and Haseen Dillruba with Taapsee Pannu.