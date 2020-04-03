Vikrant Massey Birtdhay: 5 Performances of the Actor That You Need to Check out (Watch Video)

Vikrant Massey, A Death In The Gunj (Photo Credits: Instagram)

True-blue Vikrant Massey fans love him since his Dhoom Machao Dhoom days. The actor starred in Disney's teenage drama in the year 2007 (the series also gave us Sriti Jha, Toral Rasputra, Maanvi Gagroo). Today, Vikrant turns 33 and is quite a sought-out actor in the industry today. He recently featured opposite Deepika Padukone in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak. The actor has come so far since his TV debut solely and solely because of his handwork and talent. Cargo Teaser: Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi's Science Fiction Drama is Sure to Leave You Intrigued (Watch Video).

Today, to celebrate his 33rd birthday we are going to absolutely crush over a few of his best performance. So, unless you don't want to be a member of 'We Love It Massey' club, you should not read ahead. And there is only one correct way forward from here. Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey to Pair Up for Ginny Weds Sunny, Project to Go on Floors on This Date.

Dil Dhadakne Do (2015)

Vikrant was far from the centre of attention in this film by Zoya Akhtar. But I love this movie because it is a rare occasion where you can watch the actor be all suave and hoity-toity and nail the act.

A Death In The Gunj (2017)

Vikrant led Konkona Sen Sharma's directorial debut. Vikrant's stellar performance in Konkona's jaw-dropping film will steal your heart. He got into the skin of the character.

Mirzapur (2018)

The actor features in this Amazon Prime original playing the role of Vinay "Bablu" Pandit.

Broken But Beautiful (2018)

Vikrant is so good when it comes to playing broken characters. This is an underrated series, that you should totally watch if you haven't already.

Qubool Hai (2013)

Hear us out! The show might have been an Indian daily soap which became cringe-worthy with time, but Vikrant delivered a class-apart performance despite the limitations. He was soooo good! Don't judge the show for being an Indian TV staple.

In the near future, Vikrant has some cool projects in the pipeline. He will be seen in the second season of Mirzapur. His sci-fi film Cargo is also ready for release. He will also be opposite Yami Gautam in the romantic comedy, Ginny Weds Sunny. He has also been cast opposite Taapsee Pannu in Haseen Dillruba. Very happy birthday to Massey. Cannot wait to be entertained more.