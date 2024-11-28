Veteran actress Zarina Wahab has heaped praise on star Prabhas and said that she wants him as a son in her next life. In a conversation on Lehren TV, Zarina shared that she is doing a film titled Raja Sahab with Prabhas and then went on to praise the star. Did Aditya Pancholi Convert to Islam for Marriage? Zarina Wahab Reveals Nikaah Details and Their 36-Year Marriage.

“I'm doing one film with Prabhas also. Raja Sahab. You must see that movie. Abhishek Kishore, he's releasing the film in April. But let me tell you one thing about a person like Prabhas... There's no one like him. He's such a nice person. I say, I want two sons in my next birth. One Prabhas and one Suraj. Such a nice person. Such a lovely person.” She revealed that Prabhas “doesn't have any ego.” “He'll come on set, there are three heroines in this film. Then there are character artists also. But after the pack-up, he'll say bye to everyone. He'll say bye to everyone after the pack-up. What's the need to say bye to him? And the work is done. In the next scene, he's not there. He will not go to his van.”

Zarina Wahab Heaps Praise on Her ‘Raja Saab’ Co-Star Prabhas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lehren (@lehrentv)

The star said that he would call his home to order food for people on set. “He'll sit in the corner. If you say, I'm hungry. He'll call home and order food for 40-50 people. Not just you, I'll feed everyone. No, I'll feed everyone. Really? I can't tell you how nice a person he is. May God give him a long life and good health. He's such a darling.” ‘The Raja Saab’: Malavika Mohanan on Collaborating With Prabhas for Her Telugu Debut; Says, ‘Nothing Gets Better Than This’.

“He's such a lovely person. I never thought I'd work with Prabhas. He made me so comfortable on the first day. Not only me. There were new heroines. I spoke to them nicely. He's got a smiling face. We've done seven schedules. I've never seen him misbehaving. I've never seen him talking loudly. Excellent person he is.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 28, 2024 05:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).