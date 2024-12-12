According to HT, Akshay Kumar suffered an unfortunate eye injury while performing a daring stunt on the set of Housefull 5. A stray object reportedly struck his eye, requiring immediate medical attention. An ophthalmologist was called to the set to administer first aid and recommend rest. Reports also claim that Akshay’s injury temporarily halted production, and he was asked to rest. However, the Production House of the movie Nadiadwala Grandson has denied reports of the alleged incident halting shoot. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5, set for a 2025 release, also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Nargis Fakhri among others in key roles. ‘Housefull 5’: Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Abhishek Bachchan, Nargis Fakhri, Fardeen Khan and Others Exude Glam in Final Schedule Pic.

Akshay Kumar Injured on 'Housefull 5' Sets?

We would want to inform the shooting for #Housefull5 continues and would request all media houses to please check facts with us before printing. https://t.co/9Z7LBFVEXC — Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) December 12, 2024

