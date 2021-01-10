Hrithik Roshan celebrates his birthday today and we'd like to extend our heartfelt wishes to this Greek God of Bollywood. The actor whose last release, War was a huge success at the box office also reinvented his image as an action star. Besides his well-defined jawline and a chiselled body to die for, Hrithik's dedication to his craft is another major reason behind his fan following. The kind of transformation he undergoes and the skills that he possesses is unmatched. Hrithik Roshan Notices Viral Tiktok Dancer Yuvraj Singh, Calls Him the 'Smoothest Airwalker'.

From his debut in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai to Super 30 and War, Hrithik and his numerous avatars have always boggled our minds. From bulking up in War to toning down for the biopic of mathematician, Anand Kumar, Hrithik's attempt to fit into his roles are commendable. He's an actor par excellence and it's time we honour him for his craft. As the handsome hunk gets ready to celebrate his big day, here's taking a look at some of his looks from all his movies. It's time to brush up your memories and fall in love with him all over again. Not Only Salman Khan but Hrithik Roshan to Also Have a Cameo in Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Pathan?

In Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai

Hrithik Roshan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Koi... Mil Gaya

Hrithik Roshan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Lakshya

Hrithik Roshan (Photo Credits: (Instagram)

In Guzaarish

Hrithik Roshan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Jodha Akbar

Hrithik Roshan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Super 30

Hrithik Roshan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In War

Hrithik Roshan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Post the huge success of War, Hrithik is yet to announce his next outing. There were rumours that he's in talks to star in the remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Satte Pe Satta but no official confirmation on the same is out yet. The actor is also reportedly marking his web debut with a spy thriller and the makers will soon announce the same. We hope the actor is planning to announce his next outing on his birthday and if not, sometime very soon. On that note, here's raising a toast to his brilliant self. Happy Birthday, Hrithik!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 10, 2021 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).