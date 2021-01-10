Nobody but Hrithik Roshan can look this good at 47 and we know you will totally agree with us on this. The actor is celebrating his birthday today and is receiving love and blessing from all over the world. Sussanne Khan and Tiger Shroff were amongst the first one to wish the actor a happy birthday and their birthday post for Hrithik are nothing but super special. While Sussanne shared a few unseen pictures of Hrithik with his boys, Tiger made everyone reminisce the WAR day with his birthday post for Hrithik. Hrithik Roshan Birthday Special: From Krrish 3 To War - Check Out The Five Biggest Hits Of The Actor.

Suzzanne took to Instagram and shared a video of Hrithik with his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. The three are always going on an adventure and the video features a few unseen snaps from one of their vacations together. They are seen enjoying the sunset, posing while riding bicycles and just spending some quality time on the beach. Tagging him as the' best dad in the world', the fashion designer wished him the 'warmest and most beautiful parts of life to look forward to.'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

Tiger's respect and love for Hrithik is known to all. He considers him as his mentor and is always very appreciative of him. So on Hrithik's birthday, the actor shared an amazing post to wish him on his special day. He shared a sequence from their 2019 film WAR on Twitter. The short clip shows Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in a tight fight with each other. Calling him his 'Guru Ji', tiger wished him health and happiness with his post. Hrithik Roshan Birthday Special: The Greek God of All Things Cool, Casual, Dapper and Debonair!

Hope you have a kickass year ahead guru ji! Wish you the best of health and happiness life has to offer! Happy birthday! @iHrithik 🥳❤️ pic.twitter.com/tOcXToFdDQ — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) January 10, 2021

A day before his birthday, Hrithik was headlining the news for a supposed project he is doing with Deepika Padukone. According to various reports, Deepika and Hrithik have been cast together in War director Siddharth Anand's next action thriller, which is said to be Fighter. The official announcement of the film will be made today on the occasion of Hrithik's birthday.

Apart from this, Hrithik will reportedly be seen in the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil superhit film Vikram Vedha. He will be seen sharing the screen space with actor Saif Ali Khan in the film. The original film starred R. Madhavan as an honest police officer Vikram while Vijay Sethupathi played the gangster Vedha. In the Hindi remake, Hrithik is said to play the gangster while Saif will essay the role of the cop.

