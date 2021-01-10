He bundled up quite a few accolades and his fair share of brickbats but one fact resounds undeniably- he is the blue-eyed boy of Bollywood, a heartthrob and a Greek God! Arguably counted amongst the dapper list of B-town, courtesy those devastating looks and a charming persona, Hrithik not only charms on-screen but also outlines a fine fashion arsenal off-screen. A stylist's delight, Hrithik with his enviable jawline, romantic light eyes and a smile that tugs the heartstrings perfectly in place, he never skips an opportunity to spark off #FitnessGoals, his activewear label HRX being a worthy culmination. His go-to vibe is athleisure and casual dapper but Hrithik amps it up as the mood demands. His dapper style statements feature clean cuts, solid colours and contemporary elements. He goes on to experiment with high street styles too. He turns a year older today. We briefed up a fashion arsenal of some of his fine fashion moments.

Here is a recap of some of his recent style moments styled by Lakshmi Lehr of Style Cell. A ‘War’ Before AK vs AK: Throwback to When Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff Got Involved in a Promotional Twitter Banter.

An all white airport look from pre-COVID times was paired off with white kicks, a colourblocked bomber jacket, sunnies and a cap.

Breaking the monotony of his all black look with a neon jacket by Daniel Patrick, Hrithik's look featured denim by G Star Raw and Gucci kicks.

A mint blue tee teamed with green khaki cargo pants, kicks and a bower hat greet us in this picture.

For the Ambani wedding, Hrithik sported a monochrome Shantanu and Nikhil ensemble with formal brown shoes and spiffed up hair.

Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2017 saw Hrithik take on a dapper blue white look featuring jacket by Herringbone and Suit, denim and shirt by Rag and Bone. Hrithik Roshan Named ‘Sexiest Asian Man of the Decade’, Beats Vivian Dsena and Shahid Kapoor.

As genetically blessed he may be, Hrithik Roshan can also be called as the Greek God of Style dishing out looks that spell perfection. Here's wishing him a fabulous birthday and a continued fashion fabulosity for the future.

