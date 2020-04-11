Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 Could be Bollywood's First Release in China Since the Coronavirus Outbreak in the Country

Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 to release in China (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 enjoyed a great run at the Indian box office and the movie is gearing up to hit the Chinese markets. Bollywood movies have always been popular with the China audiences and we have seen the kind of business they do and the popularity they have there. So, it's no brainer that Reliance Entertainment who produced Super 30 will eye for a China release when the situation goes back to normal in the country. This Vikas Bahl directorial could also be B-town first release to hit the Chinese box-office since the coronavirus outbreak. Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2020: Hrithik Roshan Bags Best Actor, Super 30 Wins Best Film, Kiccha Sudeep and Divyanka Tripathi Take Home Major Honours.

Reliance Entertainment Group CEO Shibasish Sarkar in his interaction with Bollywood Hungama revealed the studio's plan to release Super 30 in our neighbouring country. "Super 30 was applied for censorship in China. As and when the country and the industry open up, it will first get censored. And then it’ll get a release in the country," he said. Hrithik Roshan Says Back to Back Success of 'War' and 'Super 30' Encourages Him to Set His Benchmark Higher.

This won't be Hrithik Roshan's first release in China since the actor was earlier seen promoting Kaabil in the country. "Super 30 is something that talks about the power and the value of education and teachers. And, I think that is another place where I think there is a similarity between China and India as both these countries give a lot of respect to teachers. The teachers form the top of the societal chain in both these worlds," he had said during one of his interactions in China. Super 30 then was a month away from its release in India.